Celebrate black culture and more at Watercolors 6

Watercolors 6, a three-day celebration of black culture, music, business, dance, culinary, and art founded in 2018, is returning to Grand Rapids on July 28-30.

Charity Golf Outing

Friday, July 28, 2023

The Meadows

8 a.m. Shot Gun

Jazz Concert

Friday, July 28, 2023

Ah Nab Awen Park

6 p.m.

Watercolors 6

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Devos Place

6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Rooftop Brunch at The Green House Effect

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Secret Location

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events, visit watercolorsgr.com.