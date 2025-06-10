Celebrate Art & Heritage: Black Arts Festival Returns to Kalamazoo

The Black Arts & Cultural Center develops potential, artistic ability, creativity, and enhance community interaction in Kalamazoo's Black community. Celebrating artistry and heritage, the Black Arts Festival continues that artistic celebration with artists of all genres and art media.

This year's 39th annual Black Arts Festival will be Friday, July 11 from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. and Saturday, July 12 from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. The event will be at Rockwell Park on Friday and Bronson Park on Saturday. The family-friendly event is free to attend.

Yard games, live performances, D.J's, as well as retail, food, and information vendors will be available.

Friday is Youth Day, celebrating and uplifting Kalamazoo's youth. Featuring young performers and entrepreneurs, Youth Day allows the next generation a place to have fun, explore, and network with others in the community.

Executive Director Janine Seals spoke with Michelle over Zoom to discuss the weekend of festivities.

For more information, visit blackartskalamazoo.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok