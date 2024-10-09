Celebrate and support over 50 non-profits during GR Giving Day on Dec. 3

Giving Tuesday is on December 3 this year, a holiday all about giving back after the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The city of Grand Rapids is taking it a step further with Grand Rapids Giving Day, a movement encouraging all who can express their generosity to causes they care about.

The goal of the movement is to raise $250,000 that will directly fuel 50 female-founded, grassroots, and/or innovative nonprofits. These organizations are the lifeblood of our community, driving innovative solutions and creating lasting change.

The event will take place at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By paying a $3 registration donation for GR Giving Day, you can learn and connect with the incredible nonprofit partners Giving Day will support while creating a lasting impact in Grand Rapids.

To learn more, visit grgivingday.com or text "GR" to 24365

