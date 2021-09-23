Cedar Springs Brewing Company's Bavarian Wheat Ales win two major awards

Cedar Springs Brewing Company has a lot to celebrate this fall! The brewery won two major awards for their Bavarian Wheat Ales, plus they're hosting festivals where they will be serving their award-winning brews.

They walked away with Gold at the U.S. Craft Beer Championships and a Silver at the Great American Beer Festival, the world's largest beer competition.

These beers will be served at the brewery's upcoming Festival Celebration, coinciding with Red Flannel Festival in Cedar Springs, on October 1-2. There will be a beer tent and live music with extended hours and great city activities.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company is also opening a second location at Bridge and Stocking in Grand Rapids with plans to open by early 2022.

The main Cedar Springs location is at 95 North Main Street.

Check out the full menu online at csbrew.com and follow them on social media.