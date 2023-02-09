Cedar Creek Institute offers recreational activities during cold winter months

If getting out and enjoying nature in Pure Michigan is the idea of a good time, then Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is a place where there's always something to do even during the coldest times of the year.

All activities are weather permitting, especially recreational sports like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Even if there's no snow on the ground, the trails are always open to hike on foot.

February 11- Family Snowshoe Hike

1-3 p.m.

Member Adults and Children Free

Non-Member Adult- $8 | Non-Member Children- $5

Under 4 Free

February 11-Couples Snowshoe Hike: Lichen Edition (Adults Only)

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Member Couple $18 | Non-Member Couple $25

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is located at 701 W. Cloverdale Rd. in Hastings.

Find more activities taking place at the institute by visiting cedarcreekinstitute.org.