Catholic Charities West Michigan to host Holy Smokes BBQ Competition on May 20

The ultimate showdown of sizzling meats and smoky flavors is coming to Muskegon with the Holy Smokes BBQ Competition, hosted by Catholic Charities West Michigan, on May 20.

At Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. in downtown Muskegon, ticket holders can taste BBQ from local pitmasters, live entertainment, yard games, a complimentary pint glass, one free drink ticket, and more.

This year’s event will feature BBQ pitmasters from Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque, Tiki Boiz, A&R Grills and Smokers, Church Catering, Soul Filled Catering, Spice of Life and Seminole Shores. Attendees will be able to sample and vote for their favorites.

The BBQ competition will be held from 4-7 p.m.

Presale tickets for Holy Smokes are $50 online and $60 at the door.

All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit CCWM’s St. Gianna Baby and Toddler Pantry in Muskegon. The baby pantry offers free items for infant and toddler care including diapers, wipes, clothing, and more, for children ages 0-5 years old.