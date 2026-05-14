Catholic Charities West Michigan hosting "Holy Smokes" BBQ competition

Catholic Charities West Michigan is preparing to hold their sixth annual "Holy Smokes BBQ" this Saturday, May 16 at Pigeon Hill Brewing Company.

The annual event brings the community together for an evening of samples from local pit masters such as A&R Grills and Smokers, Second Hand Smoke, Spice of Life, and more. Attendees will vote for their favorites while enjoying live music and lawn games between 4 to 7 P.M.

Ticket holders will also receive a pint glass and one free drink ticket. Tickets are $30 for a three tasting passport or $55 for a full tasting passport. Prices increase to $35 and $65 when purchased at the door.

Event proceeds will benefit St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique in Muskegon, ensuring that infant and toddler resources such as diapers, clothing, pregnancy counseling services, support groups, and more continue to be given to the community at no cost.

Sarah Stechschulte, Fundraising and Events Manager for Catholic Charities West Michigan and Molly Thomas, Baby Pantry and Community Resource Supervisor for St. Gianna's, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Pigeon Hill Brewing is located at 895 4th St.

Visit ccwestmi.org for more information and to purchase tickets.