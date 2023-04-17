Catherine's Health Center seeks community support to provide affordable healthcare to all

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Catherine's Health Center ensures no one goes without health care- from kids to adults, physical and mental health, dental care, and more- but the way organizations can provide that care is through community support. One way to support their organization is through the Canterine's Health Center's Open Doors Dinner on May 2.

Catherine's Health Center offers both medical and behavioral health services, as well as a variety of health support services such as health insurance navigation, health coaching, medication assistance, and more. There are also facilities that provide dental care.

The Open Doors Dinner will take place at Frederik Meijer Gardens. The event is open to all, and a waitlist is currently available to attend.

Donations can be made to Catherine's and the Open Doors Dinner by going to catherineshc.org

Catherine's Health Center is located in the following areas:



Make an appointment or discover the services each location offers by visiting catherineshc.org.