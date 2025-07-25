Catch waves at the Railgarden Rampage Wakeboard Competition and Festival

Michigan is the Great Lakes State for good reason, and living in West Michigan means that you don't have to drive too far to visit the lakeshore.

However, distance is not always equivalent to having opportunities to experience water sports, and that is the mission of Action Wake Park in Hudsonville.

Action Wake Park provides guests the chance to experience water slides, water skiing, kneeboarding, and wakeboarding in a safe, controlled environment. Their facilities are family-friendly, and their supportive staff is willing to lend a helping hand to new and experienced riders, ensuring the enjoyment of water sports remains fun and unforgettable.

The Park will host this year's Rail Garden Rampage Wakeboard Competition and Festival this Saturday, July 26. A rail-only riding competition, the event will run from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M., beginning with the AM bracket at 9 A.M.. The open bracket kicksoff at 12:30 P.M., and women's and open contest finals begin at 5 P.M.

Two food trucks will be available during lunch and dinner. Admission is free for spectators.

Visit grabmatters.com for a full event schedule, or visit actionwakepark.com for more information on the park. You can also follow Action Wake Park on Facebook and Instagram.

