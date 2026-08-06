Casting call open for new television competition series in West Michigan

A new television competition series is set to film in West Michigan this fall, and the casting call is out for local college students without the manufactured drama over-the-top antics.

"Top of the Class" will be distributed by independent media company Angel Studios. The show places students in high-stakes challenges that demonstrate courage, integrity, and perseverance, with the winning student receiving a full ride scholarship!

The deadline to apply is Monday, August 17. Top of the Class host Jon VerLee sat down with Todd to talk about the show.

Visit totc.show for more information and to apply.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok