Cascade Community Foundation hosting its annual Tributes & Triumphs Awards

For more than 20 years, the Cascade Community Foundation has connected the communities it serves with organizations and non-profits, helping lift everyone up and make the area a better place to live and work.

In order to continue its mission to serve, CCF is hosting its annual Tributes & Triumphs Awards, an event designed to celebrate five honorees for their extraordinary impact in community philanthropy while lending an immersive, theme-filled, and unforgettable experience.

This year's theme for CCF's Tributes & Triumphs Awards is The Price Is Right. Guests can come on down to earn their spot in the live Showcase Showdown Auction featuring over $25,000 in prizes.

Cascade Community Foundation's 2nd Annual Tributes & Triumphs Awards will take place on November 15 at Fowling Warehouse in Cascade.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $100 each.

Learn more at CCF.events.