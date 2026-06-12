CASA of Kent County hosting male volunteer recruitment event

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County advocates for children in the welfare system through paired volunteer advocates, giving children affected by abuse and neglect a voice while navigating family court. CASA volunteers spend time with children in hopes of providing the best solution for their current situation.

CASA will host a special volunteer open-house event, "Men at the Mitten" at The Mitten Brewing Company on June 24. The event aims to introduce more men to volunteering roles at CASA to encourage positive male role models to boys in foster care, as less than 20% of CASA volunteers are men, but boys make up half of youth in foster care. While the event is aimed for men, women may attend.

The event will last from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. and is free to attend. Food and beverages will be provided, and attendees will learn more about what it means to be a CASA.

CASA Executive Director Stephanie Sheler and Board Member Kevin Nelson visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Those interested in volunteering with CASA of Kent County can learn more at casakentco.org.

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