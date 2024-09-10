CarePatrol's offers legal help for those entering assisted care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

CarePatrol has a mission to help families during such a critical time- navigating the world of assisted living- to find the perfect place for someone they love to live out their Golden Years. However, the organization also has preferred partners who can assist with other issues like legal help.

Madalyn Weber from CarePatrol and Jordan Bush from Hedge Life Law, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix, share how they can help with the legal side of putting a loved one in assisted living.

The process of finding care for an aging loved one can be stressful, confusing, and time-consuming. CarePatrol is an organization that walks alongside those looking for that care and assists them in finding the best fit for their loved ones.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. They also dispel myths about assisted living and help navigate the tough discussion of moving loved ones to a facility.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCRor call (616) 773-2085.

