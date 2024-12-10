CarePatrol works alongside clients to find the right place to live as they age

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Walking alongside a loved one on a healthcare journey can be a daunting task, particularly when it's an unfamiliar space for us. As we all age, there are more and more concerns, including where we will live that serve us to age healthfully.

That's when CarePatrol steps in as the expert to help us and our families make such important decisions. Audrey Berg, a Care Transition Manager, and Jill Bradway, a Value-Based Care Navigator with Corewell Health, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how the process works to get loved ones into a facility that fulfills all their needs.

Adults want to live independently and stay in their homes as long as they, but mobility issues, health struggles, and even loneliness make assisted living the best and safest option for many. The conversation for assisted living care can be a tough conversation for anyone to have, which is why CarePatrol is with people every step of the way when picking a place to spend their golden years.

The process of finding care for an aging loved one can be stressful, confusing, and time-consuming. CarePatrol is an organization that walks alongside those looking for that care and assists them in finding the best fit for their loved ones.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. They also dispel myths about assisted living and help navigate the tough discussion of moving loved ones to a facility.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit WesternMI.CarePatrol.com or call (616)-773-2085.