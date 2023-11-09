CarePatrol takes care of veterans, helps them find right assisted living facility

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

CarePatrol calls itself a partner in senior care solutions, providing free and valuable guidance when determining the best options for families looking for safe and appropriate housing for those they love. However, the organization goes beyond that in so many ways by establishing relationships with their clients.

CarePatrol works with veterans year-round to assist them in finding care facilities that fit their needs, as well as sponsors organizations like Talon's Out Honor Flights, to give veterans one-of-a-kind experiences they'll never forget as a thank you for their service.

The process of finding care for an aging loved one can be stressful, confusing, and time-consuming. CarePatrol is an organization that walks alongside those looking for that care and assists them in finding the best fit for their loved ones.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. They also dispel myths about assisted living and help navigate the tough discussion of moving loved ones to a facility.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To celebrate CarePatrol's 10th anniversary, they'll be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 29 located at 5960 Tahoe Dr. SE, Suite 200B. The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. with the ribbon cutting taking place at 3:30.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit WesternMI.CarePatrol.com or call (616)-773-2085.