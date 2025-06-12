CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps families navigate elder care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Navigating the next steps in finding senior living arrangements can be overwhelming. From the physical and emotional aspects of downsizing, there is also the financial aspect that leaves many individuals with more questions than answers.

Fortunately, CarePatrol of Western Michigan alleviates those concerns for families with their personalized, no-cost senior care advisory services. They assist families through the options of independent and assisted living, as well as memory care, nursing homes, or even in-home care for their loved ones.

CarePatrol has recently announced their AlignedCare program, focusing on "value over volumes"-based care advancements to provide families with the best optimized care for their living situation, with trust and transparency at the forefront. Basing those values off the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, AlignedCare offers holistic care solutions to improve quality of life for seniors. These include:



Emotional

Financial

Enviornmental

Intellectual

Social

Physical

Occupational

Spiritual

Michelle spoke with Director of Business Development Nick Wake about the AlignedCare initiative.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085.

