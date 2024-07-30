CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps aging people find the right care facility for their needs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

We all want the best for our loved ones, but knowing what that means isn't always easy. When older adults need extra help and security, there are so many options offering different lifestyles and services so they can continue living their best life.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan is the organization people can rely on when it's time to find the best place for loved ones to live during their golden years. Their experts consider the wants of the client, and their caregivers, and give them every possible option before finding their new residence.

CarePatrol helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. However, they do more than find the best fit for aging loved ones, they provide them with resources for financial aid.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit WesternMI.CarePatrol.com or call (616)-773-2085.

