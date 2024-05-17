CarePatrol of Western Michigan expands service area to help more families

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan is a service available to families looking for the perfect place for a loved one to spend their golden years. Now, that service is available to even more families as the organization's service area expands!

CarePatrol has expanded its service to the Ionia, Portland, Charlotte, and Lansing Areas. CarePatrol helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. However, they do more than just find the best fit for aging loved ones, they provide them with resources on how to pay for it all.

The process of finding care for an aging loved one can be stressful, confusing, and time-consuming. CarePatrol is an organization that walks alongside those looking for that care and assists them in finding the best fit for their loved ones.

Assisted living can also become expensive, so CarePatrol provides clients with a variety of resources for financial aid.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit WesternMI.CarePatrol.com or call (616)-773-2085.