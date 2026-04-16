CarePatrol helps seniors transition into independent or assisted living

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There comes a time in many families' living arrangements where maintaining a home may be too much for aging relatives, leaving them to navigate the journey of downsizing into a space that fits their needs physically, emotionally, and financially.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan offer no-cost senior care advisory services, as well as assist families through the process of finding independent or assisted living, memory care, in-home care, and more. They ensure that every living situation is best suited for their residents' needs, and the staff work with families to have their loved ones' best interests at top priority.

CarePatrol co-owner and director of business development Nick Wake and care transition manager Leslie Stahlin visited the Morning Mix to share more.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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