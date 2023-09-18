CarePatrol helps people find best assisted living facility to spend their golden years

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Finding the perfect place for an aging loved one to live out their years is a struggle for many, beyond the challenge of finding the right location and amenities can be the challenge of the transition itself. That's where the senior care advisors at CarePatrol of Western Michigan can help, providing a free service to help the elderly population find an assisted living facility that meets all of their wants and needs.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. They also dispel myths about assisted living and help navigate the tough discussion of moving loved ones to a facility.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit WesternMI.CarePatrol.com or call (616)-773-2085.