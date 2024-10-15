CarePatrol helps find the perfect space for loved ones to spend their Golden Years

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Everyone wants the best for those they love, no matter the circumstances. When it comes to end-of-life care, knowing what's best for that person isn't easy. However, experts are waiting to embrace family and help people make tough decisions at CarePatrol.

Mealanie Lockerby, a Care Transition Manager, and client Dr. Gerald Durfree discuss the process they went though to help Dr. Durfree's loved one find the perfect assisted-living facility to fit their needs.

The process of finding care for an aging loved one can be stressful, confusing, and time-consuming. CarePatrol is an organization that walks alongside those looking for that care and assists them in finding the best fit for their loved ones.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. They also dispel myths about assisted living and help navigate the tough discussion of moving loved ones to a facility.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCRor call (616) 773-2085.

