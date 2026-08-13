CarePatrol helps families and their loved ones receive quality in-home care

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CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps seniors and families as they age, offering a variety of living solutions that include independent and assisted living. Every service is matched to each senior's best interests, but matching a living environment is only part of what CarePatrol offers.

CarePatrol refers families to In-Home Care, where seniors can not only remain living in their home, but enjoy it at their own comfort level. This includes housekeeping, meal prep, mobility assistance, transportation, and more. As each living situation differs per person, CarePatrol's staff ensure that those who are utilizing their in-home care services are comfortable.

Kiley McGiness, Intake Manager with Interim Healthcare of West, Southwest, and Mid Michigan visited the Morning Mix with CarePatrol Director of Business Development and co-owner Nick Wake to elaborate on In-Home Care services.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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