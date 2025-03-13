CarePatrol helps aging adults find the best place to spend their Golden Years, and more

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's hard to watch a loved one struggle as they age. Everyone wants to maintain their independence and live out their Golden years in happiness and comfort, but that typically requires help. CarePatrol of West Michigan is that expert who advocates for their clients and caregivers to navigate that season of life.

CarePatrol helps people find the best care facility that meets the specific needs of the person being placed in assisted care. However, they do more than just find the best fit for aging loved ones, they provide them with resources to pay for it all too.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

In addition to placement of their clients, they also provide groups and resources for their clients and caregivers through events like their Family and Friends of Aging Adults Support Group. The next meeting will take place on March 18 at 7 p.m. at 5960 Tahoe Drive SE, Suite 200B, Grand Rapids.

To learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call 616-773-2085.