CarePatrol assists families in navigating senior care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As family members age, their health and living arrangements are also subject to change. This also means that their care plans may need to be re-assessed from time-to-time.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan offer no-cost senior care advisory services, as well as assist families through the process of finding independent or assisted living, memory care, in-home care, and more. They work with families and their loved ones' individual needs, ensuring that their care plan is reflective of their physical, cognitive, and emotional needs. The organization's care plans are regularly looked at, ensuring that the right type of care is available before an emergency happens.

CarePatrol Certified Senior Advisor Sandra Wake and So We May Know RN, CHPN Dr. Carol Robinson visited the Morning Mix to learn more about medical diagnosis plans, support groups, and more resources CarePatrol offers.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok