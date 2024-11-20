CARE Ballet Presents: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Sugarplums may be dancing around in our heads, but it's not the only place to find them CARE Ballet is bringing them to the stage, along with many other Christmas-themed goodies, in their production of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."

This original ballet, a Thanksgiving Weekend tradition in Grand Rapids, brings to life Clement C. Moore's poem with dancing stockings, mischievous mice, and Santa with his reindeer. Then after the show, capture memories with Santa on stage.

Performances will take place on the following dates and times at East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center:



November 29 at 7 p.m.

November 30 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

December 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased at careballet.org.

