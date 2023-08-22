Car lovers won't want to miss Berger Chevrolet's "All GM Show" on Aug. 25 & 26

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cars will be the focus along 28th Street this weekend, and Berger Chevrolet is all in for their 24th annual All GM Car Show.

The All GM Show will feature dozens of cars over the course of two days. Day one of the All GM Show weekend starts with Track Day at US131 Motorsports Park in Martin, MI. At Track Day, people can race their own GM vehicle down the track and pretend to be a race car driver for the day for a $20 same-day registration fee.

Track Day starts at 9 a.m. and goes throughout the day until 3 p.m. This family-friendly event is free for spectators.

The All GM Show activities pick back up at Berger Chevy in the evening on Friday with the Pre-Show Party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Lovie’s food truck and live music by the NIGHT CAPS will be outside on the Berger lot.

Then, Saturday is the 24th Annual All GM Show at Berger from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Being a Chevy dealership, the show entry is exclusive to General Motors vehicles only. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and the GM vehicle entry fee is $20.

Featured cars include GM vehicles, show cars, COPO Camaros, Berger-prescribed power merch, food trucks, Dick Harrell Funny Car, DYNO testing, and over 50 awards.

To learn more information, visit bergerchevy.com or call 616-949-5200