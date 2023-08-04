Car enthusiasts can discover vintage cars & more at the Gilmore Car Museum

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Love cars? Cruise to Hickory Corners in southern Michigan to see vintage cars and more at the Gilmore Car Museum.

The mission of the Gilmore Car Museum is to tell the history of America through the automobile and foster experiences which connect people with the history, heritage, and social impact of the automobile through collecting, preserving, and interpreting its story.

Michelle took a tour of the museum to discover the automobile history that is on display within their walls.

Discover all the exhibits they have to offer and more at gilmorecarmuseum.org.