Canadiana Fest coming to Kalamazoo on October 7

Whether it's hockey, maple syrup, or just extreme politeness, our neighbors to the north in Canada are known for all these things. Take a much deeper dive into the culture, customs, and people of Canada in Kalamazoo at the annual Canadiana Celebration.

Discover the rich cultural heritage and vibrant energy of Canada through music, food, and entertainment. Custom-crafted Canadian-style beer and domestic, as well as Canadian cuisine, will be available to dazzle the taste buds.

Musical guests include Tom Sawyer- a Tribute to RUSH, Gordon Lightfoot Tribute, Andrew Rathbun Jazz Ensemble, Henpecked Dawgs Celtic, Early Music, and Sea Shanties.

Canadiana Fest will take place at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site on October 7 from noon to midnight. Tickets range from $10-$25.

Get updates on this event on Facebook.