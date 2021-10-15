Watch
Can Chip come down? Here's an update on the Exodus Place Roof Sit, Day 5

Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 15, 2021
Many have spent their nights curled up in their beds all week, but there's a man sleeping under the moon high above Grand Rapids on a rooftop to spread awareness of the many others who aren't so lucky.

Chip, an employee of Exodus Place, has vowed to raise $35,000 for the organization to fix the building's roof so they can continue to house and take care of the homeless living in West Michigan.

He's been sleeping on the rooftop since October 11 and has vowed not to come down until the money has been raised.

Here's an update of Day 5 of the Exodus Place Roof Sit.

