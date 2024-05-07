Camp Roger & Camp Scottie offer affordable traditional, outdoor, day and overnight camps

Keep the kids busy this summer with traditional outdoor camp activities during Camp Roger and Camp Scottie's summer camps.

Camp Roger's mission is to assist as many kids as possible by getting them to unplug and go outside through summer camps or school field trips. Camp Roger's doesn't want a kids' summer experience hindered by cost or distance, so they provide different payment options and free transportation to these camps.

Camp Scottie's five-day, day camp (1st - 5th graders) is located in Howard City and provides free busing every summer along the 131 corridor.

Camp Roger's overnight camp is located in Rockford with 4-day sessions and 6-day sessions for kids of a variety of ages, along with wilderness trips for middle and high schoolers.

Both camps also have Choose Your Own Price, where parents and guardians can choose their fees based on their income, no questions asked.

Camp Roger and Camp Scottie's summer camps begin the first week of June.

To register and learn more, visit CampRoger.org/summer-camp.