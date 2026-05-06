Camp registration open at Camp Pendalouan

Camp Pendalouan, located at 1243 E Fruitvale Rd in Montague, offer a variety of summer camp programs for campers of all ages and comfortability levels. From day to overnight camps to special weekends, the camp connects attendees to the great outdoors with programs for everybody.

Two of these specialty camps are Preview Day on May 17 and Friends and Family Day on June 20. From 1 to 4 P.M. and 1 to 6 P.M., campers will get a sneak peek of what Camp Pendalouan is all about, while camp alumni can spend the day together participating in camp activities such as canoeing, rock wall climbing, ziplining, arts and crafts, and more.

There is no admission for Preview Day, while Friends and Family Day admission is $20 per adult, $10 per child ages 13 and under, while kids five and under receive free admission.

Day and overnight camp rates vary depending on the week, although spots are filling up fast.

Muskegon YMCA COO Madeline Lombardo sat down with Michelle to share more about this summer's opportunities.

Visit muskegonymca.org/pendalouan for more information and to register today.

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