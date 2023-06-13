Summer is here and if you're looking for a great summer camp option for your kids, check out Camp Curious at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. From the Ice Age up to Virtual Reality, they have something for everyone. But don't wait to register! These popular camps sell out quickly. We met with Sara Olson and got more info about the camps and more happening at the museum.
Camp Curious now open at Grand Rapids Public Museum
Check out hands-on summer camps for kids of all ages at the museum
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 12:35:41-04
