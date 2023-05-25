Camelot Emergency Water Removal: When you find black mold, here's what you do

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

So one of the biggest components or fears associated with water damage in general, is the fear of black or mold. All mold is dangerous, it's not just black mold; it depends on the severity of mold contamination that could be present in the home or business.

If you find mold or suspect that mold is something that's present in your home, the first thing to do is leave the area where the mold is growing. Don't take anything from that area, and don't go back into that area until a mold assessment is performed by an indoor environmental professional.

When selecting that type of person, it should be somebody that can provide written documentation as well as analytics or results from their findings. They should be able to perform and provide a scope of work that a professional remediation company can follow to properly and effectively remediate the whole business.

Once you have that information, go out into the market and find a restoration remediation company like Camelot Emergency Water Removal, and get some fair and competitive estimates to solve the problem for 24/7 emergency service.

