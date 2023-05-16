Camelot Emergency Water Removal: What to do when you discover water damage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If your home is victim to water damage, will it eventually dry on its own? The answer is yes, however, the timeframe in which that's going to concur in is going to potentially cause some major secondary issues.

Mold or rot will invade the home if water damage isn't taken care of right away, and it will eventually cost two to three times more in the long run. Homeowners should immediately call a professional with the proper equipment, tools, and skills to take care of water damage in a quick, timely fashion.

Camelot Emergency Water Removal will come out to the house and provide a free assessment, written proposal, and scope of work for what needs to be done.

The highly trained professionals at Camelot offer local emergency water removal, sewage cleanup, mold removal, commercial services, and more in the Greater Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Lansing areas.

Learn more by visiting camelotservice.com.