Camelot Emergency Water Removal: What to do in an emergency flooding situation

In the event that you find yourself suffering from an emergency flooding situation in your home or your business, it's important to follow certain steps to not only protect your home but protect yourself.

The first thing that you should do is try to identify if there's a source for the water that is causing the damage. If so, safely shut off the water that's going into the plumbing fixture or the waterline to reduce as much damage as possible.

After making sure the flooded or damaged area is safe to be in, call a professional to assess all the water damage and come up with a solution to get everything mitigated and dried out.

Can see things from flooding in a basement with a few inches of water or more we can see spring that's fallen, so you should make sure that the area where the water damage is occurring is safe to be in.

