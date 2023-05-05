Camelot Emergency Water Removal: Does your insurance cover water damage?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Last year alone Camelot Emergency Water Removal helped over 1,000 homeowners and businesses who were suffering from water damage.

There's a couple things they'd like you to know before water damage happens in your home.

Make sure that all the things in your basement are up off the floor or in plastic totes so they don't get damaged by flooding that could occur in your home or business.

Also, have your insurance company perform a review on your policy and make sure that you have coverage on things such as sewer backup and sump pump failure.

Most homeowners and businesses are not aware that these sort of causes of severe water damage are not covered under your base policy and it's an extra endorsement that you would elect to have. So get in touch with your agent and have them review your policy to make sure that you have the proper coverage in the event that you find yourself dealing with any type of water damage.

