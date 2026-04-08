Calvin University's Knightathon to benefit Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital West Michigan's only dedicated children's hospital, bringing nearly 230,000 total visits and over 90,000 outpatient visits in Kent County alone in 2025. The hospital has raised over $5 million in philanthropic program support last year, helping sustain crucial programs including child and family life, NICU family support, cancer care, art therapy, and more.

Calvin University students will support local children and families that benefit from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with their Knightathon Olympics. The event features Olympic-style competitions, dance contests, games, raffles, and opportunities to hear from patients and families who have benefited from the hospital's services.

The Knightathon Olympics will be held at the Hoogenboom Gym at Calvin University on Saturday, April 11 from 5 to 10 P.M. The goal of this year's event is to raise $20,000 and have 150 participants.

Event registration is $5 and donations are welcome. Tickets can be purchased online.

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