Calvin University partners with Consumers Energy to commit to 100% clean energy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

While Consumers Energy does so much to inform and help individuals use energy, they are also committed to createing renewable energy for businesses and organizations like Calvin University. The two organizations have committed to a 20-year partnership to meet 100 percent of the university's annual energy needs with renewable energy sources.

Consumers Energy has pledged to match Calvin University’s annual energy consumption—approximately 20,644,829 kWh—with carbon-free energy. By committing to this initiative, Calvin University is accelerating the development of new clean energy projects in Michigan and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 8,124 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimations. This reduction is comparable to removing 1,895 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road each year or offsetting the energy use of 1,091 homes for a year, according to the EPA.

This agreement has profound environmental and social implications. By transitioning to 100% renewable energy, the EPA estimates Calvin University:

· Reduces greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 914,179 gallons of gasoline consumed or 9,024,608 pounds of coal burned annually.

· Supports the carbon sequestration efforts of 134,336 tree seedlings grown for 10 years or the preservation of 48.5 acres of forest annually.

· Avoids waste emissions comparable to recycling 2,871 tons of waste, the equivalent of 690,619 trash bags of waste kept out of landfills annually.

Learn more about Consumers Energy and their efforts to create clean energy for all atconsumersenergy.com/business.

