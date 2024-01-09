Calling all students! NASA seeks entries for Power to Explore Student Challenge

Calling all students! NASA is seeking all K-12th graders to enter its third annual Power to Explore Student Challenge.

To enter, students are asked to learn about Radioisotope Power Systems (RPS) and then dream up a new RPS-powered mission for the agency that explores a place with limited to no light. RPS is a type of nuclear “battery” that for over 60 years has helped NASA explore the harshest, darkest, and dustiest parts of our solar system.

Entries are due January 26 and are limited to 250 words.

One grand prize winner in each grade category (K-4, 5-8, 9-12) will receive a trip to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, next year to learn about the people and technologies that power NASA missions! Semi- and finalists will receive a prize, too.

Challenge details/to sign up can be found here: rps.nasa.gov/stem/power-to-explore.