CAC of Kent County recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and locally, the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County provides resources and education for suspected victims and families at no cost.

Their safe environment serves approximately 1,000 children in Kent County who have experienced sexual abuse. With one in ten children experiencing sexual abuse before their 18th birthday nationally, that equals to nearly 16,000 children in Kent County.

The organization is holding a variety of upcoming events that invite the community to participate in and bring awareness, resources, and support. CAC of Kent County's Director of Development and Communications and Clinical Supervisor, Kyle Leonard and Megan Van Wyhe, sat down with Michelle to share more about their resources and events.

Visit cac-kent.org for more information. You can also follow their Facebook page for additional updates on future events.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, contact the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services at (855) 444-3911, or report online using the Michigan Online Reporting System.

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