By women, for women: The Hive Dance and Fitness

Fitness is important for all stages of life, and while many facilities offer classes for different fitness levels and age groups, The Hive Dance and Fitness redefines health and wellness for women by offering movement experiences strictly for women.

With the belief that movement should be fun, encouraging, educational, and bring a sense of belonging to participants, The Hive also recognizes the physiological and biological differences that make up female anatomy. Meeting women where they are in life, whether they are pregnant, postpartum, post-menopause, or looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle in general, The Hive fosters an inclusive environment to ensure that fitness isn't just wellness - wellness is also community.

Classes offered include dance cardio, pilates, barre, weight and resistance-band activities, yoga, and more, and no prior experience is needed to sign up and participate. Drop-in options are available, as well as class packages and memberships. The first class is always free!

Founder and CEO of The Hive Dance and Fitness Brisban Roumpz visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit thehivedanceandfitness.com for more information and to sign up for a class. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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