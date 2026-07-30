Burton Heights neighborhood preparing for community fiesta

The Burton Heights neighborhood is celebrating the Hispanic community and culture surrounding it this Saturday, August 1, at Fiesta Burton Heights!

From 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. at 2019 Burton St SE, attendees will have the opportunity to eat from food vendors, experience live music and entertainment, as well as witness different cultural performances throughout the day.

Local artisans and small businesses will also be in attendance, and family-friendly activities will be available. There will even be three-on-three futsal matches and low rider vehicles on display.

The event is free to attend and open to the community. Marcus Ringnalda and Javier Cervantes spoke with Todd about the event while showcasing food and drinks from Burton Heights' own Las Rocas Postres!

You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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