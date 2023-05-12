Bumps & Babes Bash celebrates mothers on May 21

While Sunday is Mother's Day, moms should be celebrated all year long. A great opportunity to celebrate these women is at the Bumps and Babes Bash taking place on May 21.

Moms and moms-to-be can find access to preferred providers, permanent jewelry vendors, photo sessions, and giveaways during the event.

The event will take place at the Mind Body Baby's Studio, located at 1501 Lake Dr. SE from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 per person and include access to henna, sips and nibbles, local vendors, swag bags, floral bouquets, keepsake portraits, and more.

Register at Mindbodybaby.org.