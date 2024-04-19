Building Blocks of Kalamazoo brings residents together to better their community

Rather than look down on low-income areas in the city of Kalamazoo, one organization continues to work to lift each other up and regenerate community ties.

Building Blocks of Kalamazoo empowers residents, one block at a time, to enhance the quality of neighborhood life. Their vision is to gather residents in their community to work together to address block-level issues, complete projects, and collaborate with community stakeholders.

The work of Building Blocks builds and strengthens social capital, builds and strengthens resident resilience, increases civic engagement, builds individual and collective resident leadership, and improves the exterior look of houses as well as the overall street.

To get involved with Building Blocks of Kalamazoo, visit bbkazoo.org or email info@bbkazoo.org.