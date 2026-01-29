Build athleticism, confidence, and teamwork through Champion Force Athletics

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Champion Force Athletics is a nationwide cheerleading organization that offer programs for boys and girls at beginner through advanced levels of experience. With confidence, character, and teamwork at the forefront in a supportive environment, these athletes not only learn fundamentals of the sport, but take those skills to the competition level.

Classes are taught at an affordable price point for families with beginner classes starting at $10. All classes are instructed by certified coaches and taught between 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. on weekdays, divided by age level.

In Michigan, sign-up for Spring 2026 kicks off February 2. Visit championforce.com for more information and to sign up for the season. You can also follow them on Facebook.

