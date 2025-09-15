Brunch with a Benefit: Flat River Grill Hosts Fundraiser for Lowell's "Pink Week"

Brunch in Lowell comes with a purpose this week. On Saturday, September 20, Flat River Grill will host the Pink Arrow Brunch, a community event that raises funds for Pink Arrow Pride. The nonprofit effort provides direct support to families facing cancer, funds scholarships in memory of local heroes, and contributes to wellness initiatives across the community.

The brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the downtown restaurant and features a menu built for comfort and celebration, from frittatas and French toast to steak and eggs and wood-roasted salmon hash. Guests can opt for a standard reservation or upgrade to the VIPink experience, which includes mimosa-style bottle service, a special starter, a brunch entrée, and a swag bag. To complete the occasion, pink-themed cocktails such as the Blush of Hope and Pink Grapefruit Spritz will be served throughout the afternoon.

Since its founding, Pink Arrow Pride has raised more than $1.5 million for cancer care and community programs in Lowell. The brunch is both a fundraiser and a chance for neighbors to come together in solidarity. Guests are encouraged to wear pink and, as an extra touch, each will receive a pair of pink sunglasses to take home.

Flat River Grill recommends reserving a table in advance by calling 616-897-8523. Whether you come for the food, the cause, or both, the Pink Arrow Brunch is a chance to turn a meal into meaningful action. Want more info? Click this: Pink Arrow Brunch Details

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok