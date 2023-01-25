Brody's Be Cafe now serving free coffee to customers, all day, every day

Brody's Be Cafe in Ada is now serving customers free cups of coffee, all day, every day.

Brody's Be Cafe employs special needs adults to give an opportunity to those who struggle to find it. Their mission is to provide a safe and enjoyable work environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays along with other special needs.

By serving customers free coffee, Brody's Be hopes to encourage more people to come in their doors to provide more work for their employees and get to know the people creating their drinks.

They also wish to create a place of acceptance for all people in the community; a place where everyone can come together to feel important and come together over a common love for coffee.

Regular coffee will be free, but specialty items like smoothies, pastries, and gourmet coffees will require payment. Brody's Be is always accepting donations as well.

Brody's Be Cafe is located at 7267 Thornapple River Drive Southeast.

Learn more by visiting brodysbecafe.com or following them on social media.