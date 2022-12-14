Brody's Be Cafe not only serves great coffee but equal work opportunities for those with disabilities

Brody's Be Cafe is one of many coffee houses in West Michigan, but the staff crafting the beverages and treats is what makes this cafe stand out among the rest.

Brody's Be Cafe employs special needs adults to give an opportunity to those who struggle to find it. Their mission is to provide a safe and enjoyable work environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays along with other special needs.

They also wish to create a place of acceptance for all people in the community; a place where everyone can come together to feel important and come together over a common love for coffee.

Brody's Be Cafe is located at 7267 Thornapple River Drive Southeast.

Learn more by visiting brodysbecafe.com or following them on social media.