Broadway Grand Rapids kicks off the 2024-25 season with "Beetlejuice"

The 2024-35 Broadway Grand Rapids season kicks off this week with the city-premiere of "Beetlejuice," just in time for the spooky season.

On top of this amazing show, the lineup brings classic and new shows to the DeVos Performance Hall stage with incredible talent, sets, costumes, and stories. Check out this year's lineup and purchase tickets to the following shows:

  • Oct. 8-13: Beetlejuice
  • Nov. 26-Dec. 1: Mamma Mia!
  • Jan. 21 - Feb. 2: Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • Mar. 4-9: Clue: A New Comedy
  • Apr. 1-6: A Beautiful Noise
  • Apr. 29-May 4: Pretty Woman
  • July 22 - Aug. 3: Hamilton

Learn more and purchase tickets at broadwaygrandrapids.com or call (616) 235-6285.

