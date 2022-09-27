Broadway Grand Rapids kicks off 2022-23 season with "Tootsie"

Broadway Grand Rapids is kicking off its new 2022-23 season with a classic comedy, "Tootsie," as well as announcing a new way for the theater to become even more accessible for all.

The 2022-23 season ticket package includes:



Broadway Grand Rapids wants to welcome an audience that is reflective of the diverse West Michigan community, so they've created multiple programs under Broadway Arts Access to help those who normally couldn't afford to see a show, enjoy them. By providing affordable seats for kids, families, and communities, Broadway Grand Rapids breaks down economic, cultural, and physical barriers that prevent would-be audience members from seeing a show.

To purchase tickets, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.